Need A Laugh? KevOnStage Puts On Preacher’s Cap To Preach About Durags [VIDEO]

If you have attended church, you have without a doubt at one point experienced a sermon where a pastor used an everyday household item or a non-religion related reference as an analogy or springboard to make his point.

In the hilarious clip above, comedian and social media star KevOnStage does a spot on impersonation of a preacher doing just this.

In the two minute video, Kev uses durags and the process of getting waves in your hair as the perfect analogy for overcoming life’s struggles. At least that what’s you think… until you realize he is actually just impersonating a preacher preaching about getting waves. LOL.

He jokes at one point, while pretending to brush his bald head, “Before you see the result you have to do the work. You have to believe that the waves will show up!” Adding, “The Bible says, now faith is the substance of things hoped for!”

Someone come get, Kev! Watch the full video above!