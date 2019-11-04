2019 Miss Universe Pageant To Be Held At Tyler Perry’s Studio

The Miss Universe Pageant has found a new home. This year’s event will be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta that just opened last month. The pageant will be hosted by Steve Harvey and will be broadcasted live on FOX and Telemundo on December 8th, 2019.

“The Miss Universe telecast is distributed to more than 170 countries,” Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization said in a statement. “We have always been proud to give a global platform to diverse, ambitious and strong young women – our leaders of tomorrow.”

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Women from 90 countries will compete in categories like swimsuit, evening gown, interview and personal statement.

This is the first major event to held at the studio, which was built on a former Confederate army base. The studio is impressive with 12 sound stages across its 330 acres. Each soundstage is named after iconic black figures in film like Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Della Reese, Halle Berry, Sidney Portier, Whoopi Goldberg and Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis Jr. His two latest BET shows, The Oval and Sistas, are filmed at the mega studio.

SEE ALSO: Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For The Debut Of Tyler Perry’s New ATL Movie Studio [PHOTOS]

The opening of the studio that is solely owned by a black man is a major accomplishment for Perry. His studio is larger than Disney’s, Paramount’s and Warner Brother’s. He bought the 330 acres back in 2015 for $30 million.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.