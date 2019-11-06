Your Guide To All of the Black Movies Netflix is Dropping this November

The temps are dropping which means it is the perfect time to get under the covers and watch a good film!

Below is a list of all the content for “US” dropping in November on Netflix!

Not only are they bringing us original movies, but they’ve brought back some of our fav black classics like Love Jones, Paid in Full, Cleopatra Jones and more! So log into your account and enjoy!

November 1st:

Superfly

American Son

Sparkle

Love Jones

Cleopatra Jones

Paid in Full

Getting Paid

King’s Ransom

November 5th:

Undercover Brother 2

November 6th :

Burning Cane

November 8th

Let it Snow

Nailed it! Holiday Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 2

November 28th:

Holiday Rush

Merry Happy Whatever

November 29th:

Atlantics

