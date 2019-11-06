Recently, some of the nations top gospel artists gathered to pay their respects and support gospel artist Micah Stampley and his family at the funeral services for his 15-year-old daughter Mary.

Mary died from complications from a seizure and since, the gospel community and the world at large have been praying for the Stampley family. Condolences have poured in to show love to one of the industry’s premiere worship leaders.

Jonathan Nelson took to instagram to share a photo of some of those that attended, which included Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr and more.

We certainly continue to send prayers and love to the Stampley family for this devastating loss.

Rest in heaven sweet Mary.

Gospel Artists Show Up To Support The Stampley Family was originally published on praisebaltimore.com