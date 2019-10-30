Lecrae, Marvin Sapp & More Join Kirk Franklin’s Dove Awards Boycott

Several more gospel artists and members of the contemporary christian industry have joined Kirk Franklin’s boycott of TBN, the Gospel Music Association and the Dove Awards.

Marvin Sapp, rapper Lecrae and contemporary Christian artist Natalie Grant all voiced their support of the need for the organization to address the musicians’ diversity concerns.

It comes after Franklin posted a video to Instagram Monday accusing TBN of removing parts of his acceptance speeches from his 2016 and 2019 appearances at Dove Awards shows which advocated for racial justice and reconciliation. He said when he approached representatives from all the organizations about the situation, he was not provided with a satisfactory response.

The GMA has said in a statement that it’s now working toward addressing Franklin’s concerns.

“In recent years, we have worked hard to ensure that The Dove Awards stage is a platform that promotes unity and celebrates God’s diverse Kingdom. Our heart is to showcase that unity and the Gospel message to a broken and divided world. Let us continue to strive to be a light in the darkness and come together to raise the banner of Jesus Christ,” said Jackie Patillo, president and executive director for the GMA.

Still, that didn’t stop Lecrae from chiming in, “I only came cause you came. You know I’m out,” he commented on Franklin’s post.

According to The Christian Post , Natalie Grant, who has won multiple Dove Awards, praised Franklin for “consistently calling us toward unity.”

Pastor John Gray and YouTube star and Christian author Jefferson Bethke are among the others voicing their support of Franklin’s boycott.

