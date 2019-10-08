Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About The Last Time He Cried [Exclusive Interview]

Jonathan McReynolds is coming off a heck of a year with his seminal release Make Room and the hit single of the same year. Fresh off of the Praise In The Park 2019 stage Jonathan sat down with KD Bowe to discuss if he has any upcoming plans to venture into television or ministry. KD also asks the singer when was the last time he cried.
_____
Check out some or his performance below…
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
_____
Everything You Missed At Praise In The Park [Exclusive Photos]
Everything You Missed At Praise In The Park [Exclusive Photos]
1. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 52
2. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 52
3. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 52
4. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 52
5. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 52
6. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 52
7. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 52
8. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 52
9. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 52
10. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 52
11. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 52
12. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 52
13. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 52
14. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 52
15. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 52
16. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 52
17. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 52
18. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 52
19. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 52
20. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 52
21. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 52
22. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 52
23. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 23 of 52
24. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 24 of 52
25. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 25 of 52
26. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 26 of 52
27. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 27 of 52
28. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 28 of 52
29. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 29 of 52
30. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 30 of 52
31. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 31 of 52
32. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 32 of 52
33. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 33 of 52
34. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 34 of 52
35. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 35 of 52
36. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 36 of 52
37. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 37 of 52
38. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 38 of 52
39. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 39 of 52
40. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 40 of 52
41. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 41 of 52
42. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 42 of 52
43. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 43 of 52
44. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 44 of 52
45. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 45 of 52
46. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 46 of 52
47. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 47 of 52
48. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 48 of 52
49. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 49 of 52
50. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 50 of 52
51. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 51 of 52
52. Praise In The Park 2019Source:Radio One Digital 52 of 52
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health Dies By Suicide
- LaShawn Daniels’ Wife April Speaks Out About The Loss Of Her Husband
- Tamela Mann Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery [VIDEO]
Jonathan McReynolds Opens Up About The Last Time He Cried [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com