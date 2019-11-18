You know you’re truly an icon like no other when you perform your own tribute!

Gospel mega star Yolanda Adams did just that during the 2019 Soul Train Awards. After receiving the Lady of Soul award during the event, the Houston native hit the stage to perform a medley of her hits including; “Only Believe”, “Victory”, “Open My Heart”, “The Battle is the Lord’s”, and “In the Midst of It All.”

Adams had everyone on their feet dancing and singing a long to her songs that she sang effortlessly.

WATCH: Yolanda Adams Performs Her Hits At The 2019 Soul Train Awards was originally published on blackamericaweb.com