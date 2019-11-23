CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming To New Jersey

The museum is slated to open on Juneteenth.

A new museum memorializing the legacy of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is slated to open in New Jersey in 2020, ABC News reported.

The institution—named The Harriet Tubman Museum—is being constructed in the heart of Cape May, New Jersey. Tubman, who risked her life in pursuit of the freedom of hundreds of slaves, has deep ties to the city. She worked there in hotels and as a cook and used the money that she earned to travel to the South to lead hundreds of enslaved people to freedom along the Underground Railroad. “Few people know the role that Cape May played in her efforts,” wrote historian Barbara Dreyfuss. “It was here in Cape May that Tubman earned some of the money critical to carry out her rescues.” Tubman’s niece’s great-granddaughter settled in the Cape May area.

The museum will feature a wide range of items that are connected to the Underground Railroad as well as pieces of work created by Black artists. It will also delve into the history of the Black community in Cape May. During the 1920s there were several Black-owned businesses in the city’s Lafayette Street area. There was also an opera house that housed an African American United Service Organization during WWII. The Cape May community rallied together and raised $150,000 for the creation of the museum. The money will be put towards the $500,000 fundraising goal. An additional $100,000 worth of gifts in kind has been raised. Local hardware and construction businesses have offered their services.

The museum—which will open on Juneteenth—will live next door to the historic Macedonia Baptist Church. Locals are excited to see the city’s rich Black history brought to the forefront. “It’s like a light’s been switched on in Cape May,” Emily Dempsey, the owner of an antique shop that has been in her family for generations, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I know my grandmother had stories of Harriet Tubman, but you don’t talk too openly about a person who had a bounty on her head. We thought this history was lost. Now, we’re learning about our ancestors.”

Developments surrounding the project comes on the heels of the release of the film Harriet starring Cynthia Erivo.

US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE

The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

16 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

Continue reading The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

The fifth Democratic Debate was last night. Per usual, there were too many people on stage, too many expected one-liners and not enough Black issues being addressed. However, there were some shining moments and Twitter had a ball. See Also: Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot On the stage were Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttiegeg, former Vice President Joe Biden and others. Sadly, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro did not qualify, even after many people, including Angela Rye have called him the "racial justice candidate." One of the most-talked about moments of the night was when Cory Booker laid into Biden for saying "marijuana is a gateway drug." Booker said, "Marijuana in our country is already legal for privileged people. The war on drugs has been a war on Black and brown people. This week I hear him literally say that, 'I don't think we should legalize marijuana.'" He then landed the punchline, "I thought you might have been high when you said it." Biden then tried to defend himself and things worsened. "I think we should decriminalize marijuana, period. I think anyone who has a record should be let out of jail, their records expunged, completely zeroed out." He continued, "I am part of that Obama coalition. I come out for the Black community in terms of my support." The former Vice President then added, "The only African American woman who'd ever been elected to the United States Senate." Only problem is, the second Black woman elected to the Senate was right on the stage with him -- Kamala Harris. Biden was trying to reference former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun from Illinois, who was in the Senate from 1993 to 1999. See the clip below: https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1197363206559326208?s=20 Harris received a round of applause for her passionate statement about Black voters, saying, “The larger issue is that for too long, I think candidates have taken for granted constituencies that have been the backbone of the Democratic Party. And have overlooked those constituencies. And they show up when it’s, you know, close to election time, and show up in a black church and want to get the vote but just haven’t been there before.” Watch below: https://twitter.com/PoliticusSarah/status/1197359152483491841?s=20 See the reactions below:

SEE ALSO:

Harriet Tubman’s Family Speaks Out On Reports That Julia Roberts Was Considered To Play The Freedom Fighter

Judge Joe Brown Tells Umar Johnson Putting Harriet Tubman On The $20 Bill ‘Downs Masculinity’

A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming To New Jersey  was originally published on newsone.com

Harriet Tubman

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close