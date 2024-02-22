Donald Lawrence Talks ‘In Him There Is No Sorrow’ Ft. Yolanda Adams [LISTEN]

The reimagining of an already legendary sound is no easy feat, but our next guest was the man for the job. The Get Up Church is excited to welcome songwriter and producer Donald Lawrence to discuss his newest project!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
After working with on The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2020) movie, he was inspired to remake the genius of the group’s songwriter, Twinkie, with an entire dedicated album. Donald Lawrence Presents ‘Power’: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark includes features from gospel greats like Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard Kelly, PJ Morton, and more.
Donald says that, “Rather than just doing her catalogue over—because that has been done— I want to take one record that…to me…was her most creative body of work and reimagine it,” he continues, “Sometimes I just want to do things that I feel like is artistic and gets me back to the art and the love of why I do music anyway.”
See: The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
As Erica notes, Lawrence is “excellent in what he [does]” and this project is a musical masterpiece! Stay tuned for to see him honored at the annual Urban One Honors ceremony, airing Sunday Feb. 25, 2024 at 8/7C!
To stay connected, follow everywhere @DonaldLawrence
Download and Stream ‘In Him There Is No Sorrow’ ft. Yolanda Adams
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Related: Clark Sister Twinkie Honored with ‘Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark’ Album [LISTEN]
Related: 10 Reasons Donald Lawrence Deserves His Flowers
Related: Blessings On Blessings: Donald Lawrence Talks New Single & ‘A Night of Inspiration’ At Carnegie Hall
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Lecrae, Tye Tribbett & Kirk Franklin Among 2024 Gospel Grammy Winners
-
The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy