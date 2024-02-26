Donald Lawrence Honored With Inspirational Impact Award At The 6th Annual Urban One Honors

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday night, we all gathered to watch the 6th annual Urban One Honors on TV One for a night celebrating the best in black! There were many amazing performances, fun red carpet moments and star-studded honorees including the legend himself, Donald Lawrence!

Donald Lawrence was the Inspirational Impact honoree at this here’s Urban One Honors which was presented to him by his good friend and fellow gospel legend, BeBe Winans. Donald Lawrence made his mark in gospel music many years ago with songs like, ‘The Blessing of Abraham,’ ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ and many, many more. He has continued to inspire the next generation as he works with choir directors and other musicians to spread the good news of our Lord!

Not only is Donald known for his music but his fashion too. He made a statement on the red carpet in a red tweed double breasted coat. Checkout the video below when he spoke to LeToya Luckett on the red carpet about the power of Gospel music, “We celebrate [God], up and down, because He’s our source. When you tap into that you can get through anything!”

When inside the theater for the show, the coat came off and we saw Donald’s cream suit with a faded black floral print across the left side. Elegant and smooth! The crowd was captured by his look and all the work he has done throughout his career! This award was well deserved as he inspires us all! Congrats Donald Lawerance!!

