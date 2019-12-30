Angela Rye on Common Split: ‘We Just Want Different Things’

They say you can’t believe everything you see on social media, but when we told you last week that it looked like Angela Rye and Common had split for good and the CNN commentator has a new man based on her IG posts, we were absolutely right.

During Angela’s “Kwanzaa Edition: 2019 Year in Review podcast” which was published this weekend, the 40-year-old answered questions from followers about politics, impeachment, and her personal life. When she asked what happened with her relationship with Common, she didn’t hesitate to explain:

“What I would say happened is we broke up. We were together for about a year this time and we broke up, I think it was September-ish maybe, because we just want different things. This was right after the time that I realized I was going to take the second godson, the 9-year-old, more often. I had told him about it the day before. We had been talking probably for two months about ‘let’s see where things go’ because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know,’ and I think when somebody tells you they don’t know they don’t really want that, they just don’t want to hurt you. “For me, I was like, I’m clear, I’m getting clarity around what I want for myself…so the thing that I would say is he is more established in his career and we have a little bit of an age difference and he has a fully grown wonderful human daughter I love, Omoye, in law school so not wanting to start over is a thing.”

Angela went on to say once she realized they wanted different things, she didn’t hesitate to break things off.

”I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan and he said ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.’ I think it was an amicable parting of ways. But we’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person.”

Though most people don’t like to discuss their personal lives publicly, Angela said she was grateful she got a chance to clear the air about her relationship with the Chicago rapper, particularly because there have been so many rumors (and even death threats) during their time together.

”I wish Rashid (Common) the very best, but it was time for us to do something very different. I’ve learned a lot from him. It was a great relationship, a great relationship journey, as my holistic therapist would say, and I think really positioned me to be in an open, more receptive space for love and what I want and what I require out of my relationships for the person I’m dating now.”

While Angela didn’t outright reveal who she’s dating now, she did tell her fans, “If they pay close attention they’ll see.” We already peeped the man in her stories, serial franchisee and business man Karim Webb.

