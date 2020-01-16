Tyler Perry And Crystal A. Fox Had A ‘Knock Down, Drag Out Argument’ About Hair On The Set of ‘A Fall From Grace’

Tyler Perry and Crystal R. Fox shoot each other a pensive look then erupt into laughter.

Fox stars in Perry’s latest film A Fall From Grace as a middle-aged woman who finds herself disheartened after her ex-husband’s affair. She falls love with a younger man (Mechad Brooks), but their short-lived romance leaves her leaves her seeking revenge on the man who stole her heart and her money.

Like most Tyler Perry movies, the trailer is polarizing. You either go into planning mode for a movie date night or taking to Twitter to bash the plot line, acting and/or the wigs. Oh the wigs… Who can forget Shemar Moore’s braided lace front in Diary Of A Mad Black Woman.

We caught up with Tyler Perry on the promo trail for A Fall From Grace and he opened up about his process for sculpting the character’s looks and the moment he and Crystal bumped helps on her character’s creative direction.

“We had a knock down, drag out argument about the wigs in one of the scenes,” says Tyler Perry during a candid chat while promoting his new film A Fall From Grace. “It was very emotional for her.”

Fox knows the importance of a Black woman’s hair, especially on the big screen and tried to reason with Perry about it.

“As a woman of color, our hair is part of the journey so it is very important. And to some people it is hard to stress that it is that important,” she said before Perry jumped in to assure he cares about his character’s hair…but not enough to spend too much time thinking about it.

“I think hair is very important, but figure that sh*t out before we get on camera, is my whole thing. As long as you figure it out before it’s time to shoot. I’m good. I don’t have time to wait five hours and spend $10 million to figure out which curl is right for you.”

Watch the clip above and catch A Fall From Grace in theaters January 17.

Hello Beautiful Staff Posted January 16, 2020

