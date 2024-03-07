Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

RELEASING BEAUTY

God provides relief from any bondage we carry. He truly does. Our Father can take any mistake we’ve made in the past and release the beauty in that error. We don’t need to be so hard on ourselves. We don’t need to feel trapped, or think we’ve failed, or hold on so tightly that we can’t see the joy in our current circumstance.

Turn your face toward God and let him break that bondage apart. He can take the journey and form it into a place of humility and empathy for others. watch as the chains break and you walk away much, much lighter.

Scripture:

Hebrews 12:1 NIV Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles.

Prayer:

God, I have trouble letting go of the mistakes I’ve made in the past. I thank you for your promise of redemption. I choose today to forgive myself because you have already forgiven me.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Releasing Beauty (March 5th) was originally published on praisedc.com