Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie ‘For What It’s Worth’

Pastor Mike Jr. is celebrating the release of his new movie “For What It’s Worth” on BET+.
The film was written by LaJill Hunt and follows Naomi Samuels who is a successful physician who finds herself publicly humiliated and suddenly unemployed.
Naomi reluctantly returns to her hometown to reconnect with the foster care siblings she’s neglected for years. Hopeful to regain control of her life, Naomi and her siblings face a challenge that takes them all over the edge.
Check out the trailer below:
The film also stars Angelo Diaz, Jermel Howard, Ashley Sam Ramsey, CJ Williams, gospel artist Pastor Mike, Jr., and more.
For What It’s Worth is available now on BET+.
