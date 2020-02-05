Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson For New Olay Body Skincare Line

From starring in movies to nabbing co-host spot on Good Morning America and also becoming one of the most popular memes of last year, the past year for KeKe Palmer has been a whirlwind.

Now, it looks like her 2020 is only going up as the 26-year-old is the new face for the Oil of Olay’s new line of products packed with ingredients such as collagen, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. Oh, and for Black skin like ours, the products promise to keep you moisturized with our faves: Shea butter and coconut oil.

“This year-long partnership with Olay Body means so much to me because for a long time, women like me weren’t represented in the beauty industry, and representation is so important,” Palmer recently told ESSENCE.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“We are beautiful, confident and fearless—all the things that Olay Body represents.”

Palmer also pointed to the fact that this line is affordable while still feeling like a luxury.

“I think that beauty can be polarizing at times and with this new line, Olay Body has created something that’s inclusive and accessible but also formulated with luxe ingredients that are often at higher price points,” she concluded.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

For her, this product helps her, telling Allure that had no idea body washes could help keep your skin supple and hydrated.

“I didn’t really realize that body washes actually could make a difference,” she explains. “Through my relationship with Olay Body, specifically the Vitamin C Body Wash, it really has changed my skin over time. You don’t have to have dry skin; you just have to use better products.” The body wash she loves contains vitamin C to help brighten skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier.

This isn’t Palmer’s first time partnering with Olay. In 2019 during New York Fashion Week, she signed on for the 14-day body transformation as she walked the Christian Cowan runway show….and killed it! See, during this challenge, all she could use was Olay Ultra Moisture body wash AND nothing else. No lotion, no shea butter, no Vaseline, NUTTIN.

We have to give it to the folks at Olay, who have been tapping some pretty amazing Black talent. Remember, just last year, they made Black trans actress and star of Pose, Mj Rodriguez a brand ambassador too! We can’t see to see what Olay has in store for these ladies in 2020!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson For New Olay Body Skincare Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com