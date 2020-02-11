GRIFF’s Prayer For The Broom Challenge [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Have you seen the #BroomChallenge floating around the internet? It’s the one where a unique shift in gravity allows a slanted broom to stand up on its own. Well today, the only broom trick GRIFF said he’s interested in is the one with that actually cleans his house on its own. Hallelujah!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: