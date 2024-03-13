Listen Live
National

House Approves Bill That Could Lead to Ban on TikTok

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok UT

Source: Radio One / General

WASHINGTON–The House is approving a bill that could lead to the forced sale or nationwide ban of social media app TikTok.

The bill requires TikTok’s parent company, Chinese-owned tech giant ByteDance, to sell the app within 180 days or see it banned from U.S. app stores.

Lawmakers are concerned the Chinese government can access the personal data of millions of Americans. Those opposed to the bill argue it imposes limits on free speech.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

President Biden has said he would sign it if it cleared Congress. Republican frontrunner for president Donald Trump meanwhile called on lawmakers to abandon the bill, saying it would benefit Facebook, which he considers to be “an enemy of the people.” The bill faces an uncertain path in the Senate as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has yet to say whether he’ll put it to a vote. TikTok has an average of over 100 million Americans users per month.

All nine of Indiana’s representatives voted in favor of the bill.

The post House Approves Bill That Could Lead to Ban on TikTok appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

House Approves Bill That Could Lead to Ban on TikTok  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
National

House Approves Bill That Could Lead to Ban on TikTok

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Mary Mary At The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Get Up!

One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!

A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

Get Up Mornings TJFV Cabin Giveaway for Dads
Get Up!

Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage

The One For The Boys Fashion Ball
Entertainment

“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]

getup-header-logo
Interviews

Lexi Explains Why She Stopped Making Music After Her Husband Passed Away [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

News

Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie ‘For What It’s Worth’

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close