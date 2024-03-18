Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

CHEER FOR THE PRIZE

Have you ever watched cheerleaders at a sporting event? Smiling, bubbly, energetic, yelling for their beloved team. What we don’t see is what might be going on underneath all of that encouragement. Everyone has their issues. And yet there they are, faithfully devoted to their team because they know the prize at the end.

In this same way, let us encourage one another in our faith. Imagine our Abba Father’s joy when he sees us lifting each other up in praise and loving despite whatever we might have going on. There is so much to be gained in relationship with other believers whether on th receiving or giving end. And the prize at the end is eternity. There is nothing greater.

Scripture:

Romans 15:5 NIV May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had.

Prayer:

God, show me ways in which I can encourage others. I know i delights your heart when you see me giving my time and talents, and that makes it more than worth it!

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Cheer For The Prize was originally published on praisedc.com