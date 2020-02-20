Griff’s Prayer For The Good Old Days [VIDEO]

Remember when things used to be so much easier? Remember when the smallest things used to bring so much joy? Griff does and he wishes we could bring those days back even though many of our childhood innocent acts turn into something completely different as adults.

Check out the full segment above to see what we mean!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: