Reclaiming Her Time: Fani T. Willis’ Letter to Nathan Wade After Trump’s Motion Was Defeated

Well, they tried it. And we get that white folks need to nod at other white folks, thus the finger-wagging at Fani T. Willis at the hearing’s closure earlier today. But the bottom line is that we’re right back where we were: with Trump and his minions facing criminal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election vote in Georgia. And I mean, make it make sense, this whole hearing which was about the 45th president being stood down by a woman — a brilliant, Black woman.

The motion made on behalf of Trump — a guy who can no longer run his business in the State of New York and owes the state $354.9 million for fraud — was trying to accuse Ms. Willis of fraud, all while sexually shaming her. Let me say that another way. A man who now also owes writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million because after raping her he shamed and defamed her, he somehow thought he didn’t have what’s been there for the world to see: The weakest, orangiest, teeniest, tiniest little legs (and hands) to walk (crawl?) on.

It’s one of those moments in the life of a Black woman (me) where I pray that I come back in my next life with the confidence of a dumb and crazy white man. Did nobody whisper to Trump, dude, you hung out with Epstein and said weird, rapey things publicly to your daughter and you owe $83 mil to the woman who exposed your rape of her? Maybe you don’t want to concern yourself with what consenting adults do.

Who knows? Seems like no one had the courage that Nathan Wade did because here we are after who knows how much taxpayers laid out for a rapey white guy to try to shield himself by casting a Black woman as hyper-sexual. But that #FakeNews rickety ship has sailed and if you don’t believe me, take a peek below at Ms. Willis’ post-hearing letter to Mr. Wade, which it looks like she wrote while taking back the red MAGA stole. It’s a whole new level of Brilliant, Black and Petty and I’m taking notes. Because Ms. Fani T. Willis just reclaimed All. The. Time.

Wade’s Letter of Resignation

Dear District Attorney Willis:

The furtherance of the rule of law and democracy is and has always been the North Star of our combined efforts in the prosecution of those who are alleged to have attempted to overthrow the results of Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that a Fulton County jury in a Fulton County courtroom renders a true and just verdict in this case.

As directed by the Order today in State of Georgia v . DonaldJohn Trump, et al., 23SC188947, I hereby offer my resignation, effective immediately, as Special Prosecutor for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office Although the court found, that the Defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the DistrictAttorney acquired an actual conflict of interest I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible.

I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case. Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime.

I am sure that the case, and the team, will be in good hands moving forward and justice will be served. You, the team on this case, and the entire office have my prayers for your safety and your success in the pursuit of justice.

Respectfully,

Nathan J. Wade, Esq.

Fani Willis’ Letter Responding to Wade’s Resignation

Dear Mr. Wade:

I received your resignation letter dated March 15, 2024, and I accept it, effective immediately. I compliment you for the professionalism and dignity you have shown over the last 865 days, as you have endured threats against you and your family, as well as unjustified attacks in the media and in court on your reputation as a lawyer.

I will always remember — and will remind everyone — that you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election. Others who were considered were understandably concerned for the safety of themselves and their families that would arise from their acceptance of your role. You were the one who had the courage to accept the role, even though you did not seek it.

You are an outstanding advocate. In the 865 days you served on this case you completed a thorough investigation that required the use of a Special Purpose Grand Jury to compel the testimony of witnesses inside and outside of Georgia, including litigating in eight states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Supreme Court to obtain critical testimony.

You led a team that secured a true bill of indictment against nineteen individuals who are accused of violating Georgia law to undermine the 2020 election for the former President of the United States You have successfully litigated in the United States District Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to ensure that Fulton County citizens will be the jurors who decide justice in this case.

Please accept my sincere gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County Georgia for your patriotism, courage, and dedication to justice. I wish you the best in your future endeavors.

Yours in Service,

Fani T. Willis

District Attorney

Atlanta Judicial Circuit

