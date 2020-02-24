First Episode of Season 2 of iPraise Live we sat down with Darius Paulk to discuss he new project, plus get a taste of some good ol’ acoustic Gospel Music.

Check out the video below as Darius Paulk blesses us with two acoustic songs.

iPraise Live Season 2 Ep. 1: Darius Paulk [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com