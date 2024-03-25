Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Kelontae Gavin is sitting at the top of the Billboard airplay charts again this week. GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning, Jekalyn Carr, earns her eighth #1 single as a writer and producer with “Live Again” as performed by Kelontae Gavin. “Live Again” earns #1 status on the Billboard National Gospel Airplay Chart and Mediabase Gospel Airplay chart. “Live Again” is lifted from Kelontae Gavin’s current album, TESTIFY. Jekalyn Carr’s current self-titled offering, JEKALYN, is available for streaming and purchase at all major digital retailers now.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of March 23, 2024

1. Live Again Kelontae Gavin

2. Able Jonathan McReynolds

3. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark

4. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux

5. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

6. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/ Yolanda Adams

7. You Jordan Armstrong

8. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica

9. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy

10. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

11. Do You Believe In Love Erica Campbell

12. God Be Praised Charles Jenkins (Most increased spins)

13. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard

14. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

15. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken

16. Home Keyla Richardson

17. In my Name Smokie Norful

18. Transitions Todd Curry f/B. Slade

19. Speak To The Mountain Angela Moss Poole

20. Mansion Dwan Hill

Kelontae Gavin Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 23, 2024) was originally published on praisedc.com