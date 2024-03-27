In a recent interview on Get Up Mornings, Mr. Griffin welcomed Judge Melody Armstrong to discuss the remarkable achievements of Georgia’s first female district attorney, Fonnie Willis, against the backdrop of Women’s History Month.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Judge Armstrong praised DA Willis, emphasizing her fair and honest approach as a trial lawyer and her extensive legal background, including her role in the Atlanta Public School cheating scandal. The judge highlighted Willis’ commitment to justice, stating, “Some judges and opponents called DA Willis fair, honest, superb trial lawyer.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Judge Melody Armstrong Discusses Georgia’s Historic Female District Attorney

My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

Dark & Lovely Partners With The Sims & Award-Winning Creator Ebonix To Promote Diversity In Gaming Industry

The conversation turned to the challenges facing DA Willis, particularly in light of recent legal controversies. Judge Armstrong provided insights into the complexities of the case involving Nathan Wade, his divorce, and the subsequent legal proceedings. Despite facing potential investigations and appeals, DA Willis remains focused on her duties and her dedication to protecting voting rights. Judge Armstrong expressed, “So while she faces potential investigations for disbarment or alleged misuse of federal funds, she’s focused on her duties to the people.”

Judge Armstrong’s message of inspiration resonated as she encouraged listeners to embrace faith, community, and the power of voting. She urged everyone to flex their power and participate in elections, emphasizing the importance of engaging in civic responsibilities. “Flex your power, and vote in Georgia and everywhere in all elections,” Judge Armstrong exclaimed.

Listeners can connect with Judge Melody Armstrong on social media and her website, melodyarmstrong.com, as she continues to share insights and perspectives on legal matters and community empowerment.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM