Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston

Police in Boston are still searching for 12-year-old twin boys who went missing last week.

According to NBC Boston, on March 19, Jakiel and Jaliel Shakur disappeared from their home in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The two allegedly are believed to have run away after the Department of Children and Families came to the home to take them into state custody.

The boys left the house after conversing with their father while packing their belongings to leave with the Department of Children and Families, according to the police report.

It is unknown what the boys discussed with their father before allegedly running away.

Police are now asking for the public’s help finding the missing boys, but information on the young boys’ whereabouts has gone cold, although authorities have said they don’t believe their disappearance to be suspicious. They have been living with their father, but according to police, they have also been staying with other relatives.

The boys are described by police as light-skinned black males, about 5-foot-3, with dreadlocks, they may be in the area of Homestead St.

The department has said they don’t believe their disappearance is suspicious

Last week police reviewed a tip who believed she witnessed the boys get on a bus at the Mattapan MBTA trolley station, but nothing has been confirmed.

From Boston Police:

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 12-year-old twins Jakiel Shakur and Jaliel Shakur of Hyde Park.

They were last seen at about 5:00 PM, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in the area of 8 Damon Place. They’re described as a light-skinned black males, about 5’03”, with dreadlocks, they may be in the area of Homestead St.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District E-18 Detectives (617)-343-5607.

If you would prefer to share information anonymously you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

NewsOne has reached out to the Boston police department and the family for additional information but has not received a response. We will update this story when new information becomes available.

According to reports, nearly 40% of missing persons in the U.S. are Black and 39% are under the age of 18. America is only 13% Black.

Thankfully, over the past few decades, missing children have been more publicized, which has led to a majority of them being located. While this is promising, racial disparities in the statistics still exist so news outlets need to continue to report on missing children.

The post Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston appeared first on NewsOne.

