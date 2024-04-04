Brent Jones Brings Fresh Inspiration with “Live Your Best Life” and Quadruple Album Release

Singer, songwriter, producer, and worship leader Brent Jones brought his positive energy to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. Jones discussed his new single, “Live Your Best Life,” and unveiled a surprising number of upcoming creative projects.

“Live Your Best Life” is more than just a catchy tune. Jones describes it as a song that fosters unity and encourages a life driven by purpose, going beyond simply attending church. “He came that we may have life and have it more abundantly,” Jones shared. “And I just believe that abundant life is attached to purpose.”

But “Live Your Best Life” is just the tip of the iceberg. Jones is on a creative roll, planning to release a whopping four albums.

A full-fledged mass choir album featuring “Live Your Best Life”

A praise and worship album showcasing a more personal side of Jones’ faith

A youth choir album featuring music he wrote and produced for 15 young mentees in Los Angeles

A live sermon recording titled “Open Your Mouth and Say Something”

Stepping outside his comfort zone seems to be a theme for Jones. “I’m very nervous all the time when I’m called to preach or speak because that’s not my comfort zone,” Jones admitted. “But I know the Lord is in it because Mhmm. Uh, when I get out of my comfort zone, that’s when I really feel the presence of God.”

Jones’ recent success at Triumphant Church in Detroit might lead to a more permanent presence there. He participated in a six-month residency, leading worship services across the church’s nine campuses. The experience was so positive that Jones even hinted at the possibility of relocating to Detroit. “We working, man. We work just got back in Detroit,” Jones shared. “And, uh, I you know, maybe I should start looking at some property in Detroit. I don’t know.”

Listeners can stay connected with Brent Jones on social media platforms such as Instagram (@BrentJonesMusic) and his website (BrentJonesSound.com) to keep up with his latest releases and musical endeavors.

