WASHINGTON — President Biden wants an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
That’s what Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today during a phone call. The call came after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers earlier this week.
He also called the recent airstrikes “unacceptable.” Biden said it’s essential to stabilize the humanitarian situation, and he urged the Prime Minister to conclude a deal “to bring the hostages home.”
Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to emphasize that strikes on aid workers and the humanitarian situation in Gaza are unacceptable.
Israel must implement steps to address civilian harm and the safety of workers – and work toward a ceasefire to bring hostages home. pic.twitter.com/c7yB0jwq06
— President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2024
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
The post President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas was originally published on wibc.com
-
Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Opens Up About Why She Chose To Have Weight Loss Surgery [VIDEO]
-
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Reveal How He Overcame His Addiction To Pornography [VIDEO]