Earthquake Felt across Northeast Area with 4.7 Magnitude

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Hunterdon County, New Jersey Friday morning, leaving residents of the Northeast feeling the after effects.
It was reported that the shaking was felt across the Northeast region, including Philadelphia.
It happened around 10:25 a.m.
The last time this area was involved in a earthquake was August 23, 2011. According to sources, the earthquake that emanated from Mineral, Virginia, and registered magnitude 5.8. The seismic waves of that event could be felt as far south as Georgia and as far north as Canada.
What to do after an earthquake?
- Expect aftershocks hours, days, or weeks after the main quake.
- Avoid open flames in damaged buildings.
- If you live near the coast, stay away from the beach.
- Drive carefully and plan alternative routes.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
