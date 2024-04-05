The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Path of Totality Solar Eclipse 2024 was originally published on praiseindy.com
-
Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Opens Up About Why She Chose To Have Weight Loss Surgery [VIDEO]
-
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Reveal How He Overcame His Addiction To Pornography [VIDEO]