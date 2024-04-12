Maurette Brown Clark Performs on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of April 13, 2024)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The Christian Beat Reports, Maurette Brown Clark secures her second #1 song on the Billboard Gospel charts this week with her latest smash single, “I See Good.” The empowerment fan-favorite song is lifted from her recently released fifth solo project, “He Loves Me” The 8-song project is globally available now, via the Nettie’s Child Music/MNRK Nashville label imprint.

In celebration of her chart-topping success, Maurette Brown Clark stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show to deliver a powerful and uplifting performance of her #1 song, “I See Good.”

“Talk about a monumental week! Not only my first national daytime television appearance ever [on the Kelly Clarkson show] but doing it the same week that “I See Good” makes it to the top of the Billboard Gospel Singles Chart! So amazing! A couple of years ago I was contemplating moving away from music, but to have this all happen shows you what God can still do with a “yes”. I’m so grateful! Thanking my team for all their hard work. Let’s keep going! I see good!,” shares Maurette.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of April 13, 2024

1. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark (greatrest gainer)

2. Able Jonathan McReynolds

3. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/ Yolanda Adams

4. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

5. You Jordan Armstrong

6. Do You Believe In Love Erica Campbell (Most increased spins)

7. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy

8. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

9. Live Again Kelontae Gavin

10. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard

11. God Be Praised Charles Jenkins

12. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

13. Ransom Rudy Currence

14. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken

15. Home Keyla Richardson

16. In my Name Smokie Norful

17. Transitions Todd Curry f/B. Slade

18. Hold On Ricky Dillard

19. Mansion Dwan Hill

20. One True Gospel Bubby Fann

