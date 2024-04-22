Listen Live
Don’t Panic…Pivot | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.22.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Don’t Panic…Pivot”

I want to give you tips to come back in order to create a comeback. It is critical that you do not panic because panic takes away your ability to calmly think your way through a problem. Those who wear those who remain calm and think their way through the situations to come up with the best options and solutions in order to get and remain calm and win more, you must step back, look in, check out and think up. Let me say it again. Step back. Look in, check out and think up.  

You must be able to think about the possibilities. If there are no obvious options, then you must think about some ways to create some options. You can, if you stop and think and believe that you can. You can do this. Look, you can do it. Go to winwithwilly.com Look for the goal setting goal achieving. That’s a program to help you make the rest of the year the best of the year, help you think through it and grow through it.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

