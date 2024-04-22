Listen Live
Lifestyle

Multiple States Working To Ban Popular Snacks Linked To Cancer

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
ban popular snacks linked to cancer - Attractive african american man shopping in a supermarket

Source: Serhii Hryshchyshen / Getty

Some of your favorite daily comfort foods and snacks are in the process of being banned.

As we all know, it’s the additives and certain ingredients that make candy, snacks, and soda taste delicious and make them addictive. With Europe having already outlawed a number of the those specific additives, multiple states within America have jumped on the bandwagon to make the same changes, ultimately changing the original form of said treats, according to reports. California, for example, has already outlawed four additives found in Skittles that were linked to cancer and fertility issues.

New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois are now taking matters into their hands targeting 13 additives that are banned in European countries due to the alleged health risks. While it won’t be long before other states follow suit, reports say New Jersey and Missouri are also considering the ban. If the bill is passed, companies would need to change their recipes or face legal action – a major move regarding some of America’s favorite foods that experts believe would change the look, taste, and texture. Although slow change is being made, Maryland, South Dakota, Washington, and West Virginia have had their attempt at moving forward with the ban rejected.

Throughout several states, multiples ingredients that are used in bread and processed meats, including synthetic dyes that give certain processed foods a bright color, would all be on the chopping block.

“There is no consumer confusion on this issue,” Brian Ronholm, director of food safety at Consumer Reports says. “They want these chemicals out of foods.”

With the bills only currently in the committees within their state House, they must still go through the process of passing votes in the House, committees, Senate and getting the Governor to sign off before becoming a law.

If passed, the ban would go into effect in 2027.

Multiple States Working To Ban Popular Snacks Linked To Cancer  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Beauty

H.E.R. Recently Had A 7-Hour Hair Transformation On Social Media – See Her Beautiful Results

Lifestyle

Multiple States Working To Ban Popular Snacks Linked To Cancer

Lifestyle

Multiple States Working To Ban Popular Snacks Linked To Cancer

Dr. Tim Godfrey / GUMEC
Entertainment

Dr. Tim Godfrey’s “Big God” Uplifts Hearts and Moves Feet

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close