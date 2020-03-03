CLOSE
Kanye West Brings Sunday Service To Paris Fashion Week

Outside View Of "Yeezy Season 8" Show - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Kanye West is switching things up at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper and his Sunday Service choir filled the Bouffes du Nord theatre in the French capital Sunday, surprising fashionistas with a live performance.

It came a day ahead of Monday night’s reveal of Ye’s Yeezy Season 8 collection. That runway show was held at the Espace Niemeyer and featured a similar performance style.

This time, Kanye’s daughter, North, took the stage, rapping about shoes and clothes.

Check out videos of both performances below.

Source: NY Times

