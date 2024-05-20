Listen Live
E&G True Bible Stories: Mary and Joseph (Part One)

| 05.20.24
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

You have likely heard the story of Mary and Joseph, but you’ve never heard it like this! The Get Up! Mornings cast is back with another edition of E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories.

This installment tells the biblical story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and her husband, carpenter Joseph. Part One begins at the inception of their divine romance, explains how they came to be married, and includes the shocking news that they both soon discover.

Starring GRIFF as Joseph and Erica as Mary—the virgin…not Mary Mary—this rendition is one audiences of all ages can understand and enjoy!

WATCH FULL VIDEO: MARY & JOSEPH (PART ONE)

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell partnered with @pks_corner (created by Pastor Chris and Pastor Kim McAllister) for the production of this video. To book their Puppet Ministry for your church or next event, contact Pkscornerpuppeteers@gmail.com

Stay tuned for Mary & Joseph (PART TWO) coming soon!

