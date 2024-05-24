Cory Henry: A Musical Journey Fueled by Faith

In a recent interview on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, acclaimed musician, composer, and producer Cory Henry shared insights into his musical journey, faith, and the inspiration behind his work. Known for his unique blend of jazz, gospel, and soul, Henry’s music has touched countless lives.

Henry attributes much of his inspiration to his faith and life experiences. “Honestly, Erica, my inspiration comes from many places, but primarily from my faith and my life experiences,” he explained. Growing up in the church provided a strong foundation that continues to influence his music. “Music, for me, is a way to express the journey of life, with all its highs and lows.”

Henry’s faith plays a significant role in shaping his music. He shared a poignant story about a challenging time in his life: “There was a time when I was going through a rough patch, feeling lost and unsure about my path. I turned to prayer and meditation, seeking guidance. That experience led to the creation of one of my songs, ‘Testimony.’ It’s a reflection of the journey of finding peace and direction through faith.” The song’s lyrics and melody emerged during a moment of clarity, which Henry described as a “divine intervention.”

Discussing his latest album, Henry revealed that it’s a culmination of various experiences and stories he’s gathered over the years. “The creative process was quite organic. I spent a lot of time just living life, traveling, meeting people, and soaking in different cultures and sounds,” he said. Each track represents a part of his journey, blending joy and struggles. Collaborating with other talented artists added unique flavors to the album, making it a deeply fulfilling project.

When asked about influential figures in his musical journey, Henry highlighted his mentor, Robert Glasper. “He taught me so much about the art of improvisation and the importance of staying true to your own sound. His guidance helped me find my voice as an artist,” Henry noted.

Henry offered valuable advice to aspiring musicians: “Stay authentic. Don’t try to imitate others; instead, focus on what makes you unique. It’s also crucial to have a strong foundation in your craft. Practice, study, and keep honing your skills. And, of course, never lose sight of why you started making music in the first place. Let your passion and faith guide you.”

Looking ahead, Henry shared exciting plans for the future. “I’ll be going on tour to promote the new album, and there are a few collaborative projects in the works that I can’t wait to share,” he said. Be sure to follow Cory Henry on Instagram at @coryhenry and check out his music on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.

