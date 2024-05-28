Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback! | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.28.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback!”

Today, in this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them, while others allow adversity to crush them. You must decide to have faith and positive expectation expectancy. 

See, you’re up look, determines your outlook. And your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say it again, your outlook determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re gonna come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now, and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on TuneIn every day and listen to this message and share it with everybody you know and get ready, get ready, get ready for a comeback and expect that you will win. The more you think it and expect it, the more it will happen. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Entertainment

Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

Entertainment

Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Her First 100m Race Of The Olympic Season

Entertainment

Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Returns With Host Danielle Brooks & Honorees Tracee Elliss Ross, Gina Prince-Bythewood & More

Skin Care

Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars Are A Must For Your Scent-Layering Routine

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close