When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.07.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best On Success, which features a number of Hossain speakers and I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week in the book.  

I wrote that the difference between the successful and the other is a commit to the level of the consciousness that you have a will to win the great football coach Vince Lombardi said. The difference between a successful person and other people is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather it is the lack of will, which is the willingness to keep going even when times get tough. 

Doctor Robert Schuler wrote, “When the going gets tough the tough get going.” Are you willing to trust God, work hard and keep fighting for your dreams? That is the that is the question that you must answer.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

