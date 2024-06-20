Celebrating Revival and Musical Excellence with Bishop Jason Nelson

Bishop Jason Nelson recently shared insights on his latest musical collaboration with Melvin Crispell titled “Yahweh” during an appearance on Get Up Mornings. Reflecting on the song’s essence, Bishop Nelson stated, “This song is really what happens when you understand what revival is all about. It’s God breathing into us so that we can literally give him the glory, give him the honor.”

Amidst the musical discussions, there was a heartwarming moment of celebration as Bishop Nelson’s recent academic achievement—a master of divinity from Virginia Union University—was acknowledged. His journey, marked by perseverance and unwavering faith.

During the conversation, Bishop Nelson also described the lively atmosphere of the live recording session for “Yahweh,” noting, “It was incredible and intimidating because Melvin just sings for no reason at all.” He humorously added, “I literally told him that’s recording. I said, dude, do not embarrass me on my own.”

Touching on the theme of revival, Bishop Nelson shared insights into his song “Made New,” featuring Madison Ryan Ward, emphasizing, “That song is all about what happens when revival hits your life. Yes. The old has passed away, and the new comes on the scene.” This sentiment underscores the transformative and uplifting message woven into his music.

Stay connected with Bishop Jason Nelson by following him on social media @pastorjnelson and be sure to check out his latest song on all major streaming platforms.

