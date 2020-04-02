Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares a prayer for forgiveness and a cure for coronavirus as it continues to affect daily lives.

The prayer comes after a previous video asking those in power to get involved to help those in need.

Focusing on healthcare workers, he says we can’t let those aiding the ill go unprotected and abandoned.

“We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. Over the next few days, I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all”

Check out his current posts.

Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For COVID-19 [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com