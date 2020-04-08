Mr. Griffin: “We Don’t Have Spots On Our Chests” [VIDEO]

| 04.08.20
Right now is the time to love the Lord with all of our heart, strength and mind. The world is going through a pandemic (re: coronavirus), but God is still God. In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF looks to Mark 12:30 to reiterate his point. It reads …

He also shared a recent event that reignited his faith. Press play up top to watch! 

