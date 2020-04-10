EXCLUSIVE: Kierra Sheard Shares Experience Playing Her Mom In ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic + How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Family

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Kierra Sheard stopped by to tell us about her new song “It Keeps Happening,” a song she says was birthed by a time in her life when she would pray for doors to open and God made it happen. She also dished on the upcoming lifetime movie The Clark Sisters in which she plays her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, and gave an update on her status with covid-19 since her grandparents caught the virus.

Prayers up for the Clark/Sheard family this Easter weekend as her grandparents recover from Coronavirus, she recovers from mild symptoms of it, and The Clark Sister biopic airs on Sunday!

