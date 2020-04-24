Rodney Jerkins Gathers Gospel Legends Together For New Single, ‘Come Together’ [EXCLUSIVE]

The legendary Rodney Jerkins — who’s worked with Michael Jackson, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston and more — called in today to share his latest single, “Come Together,” explaining why he’s using this quarantined time (re: coronavirus) to reach back into his gospel roots.

“Come Together” features The Good News gospel supergroup featuring Kirk Franklin, Lecrae, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Le’Andria Johnson, Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Joy Enriquez, Heavenly Joy, Shelby 5, Tim Bowman Jr., Kelontae Gavin and Jac Ross. Listen up top!

