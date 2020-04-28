Kelly Price Reveals Her Grandfather Passed Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Across the country, COVID-19 has ravaged communities and families, particularly African-American ones. Kelly Price can sadly attest to this. Earlier this month, she lost her beloved grandfather, Bishop Jerome Norman to the virus. Norman had served as Price’s first pastor and had ministered with her grandmother by his side for more than 70 years.

“I lost my grandfather yesterday to complications due of the disease,” Price told local outlet The Core 94.

She added, “I’m grateful that I had him for all those years, but it just seems that for everything that he’s lived through, surviving cancer on more than one occasion, surviving a heart attack on more than one occasion, coming through racism, being born in the South, just for the things that he survived, I guess for me it just feels crazy that it would be this that takes him from us.”

The 47-year-old Grammy Award winner mourned her grandfather by sharing sentimental posts on Instagram and being thankful for the time they spent together, including how Bishop Norman celebrated his 94th birthday. “I’m glad that he’s not suffering and I know I made him proud when he was alive and my intention is to do so for the rest of my life,” she said.

In the post, she captioned, “The joy of this day. Our last time together. The love you had for God, grandma, our family, the church. My heart is shattered into a million pieces. You always wanted me to sing to you. We won’t have our sing alongs anymore. I don’t have you here with me anymore but I have what you instilled in me. Keeping you here would’ve been selfish.”

“I’m happy you are healed. I know you are at rest and receiving your well deserved reward for a life of service to the community and God’s people everywhere. Goodnight grandpa,” Prince concluded. “Until morning.”

Price recently participated in BET’s fundraising special, Saving Our Lives: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort, which raised more than $16 million to support Black communities who have been ravaged by the effects of the global pandemic.

