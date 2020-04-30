Da T.R.U.T.H. Debuts New Song, “Never Fail” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Christian rapper Da T.R.U.T.H. called in today to debut a new song from his Chasing Ghosts EP titled, “Never Fail.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The song, which features Greg Cox, is fitting for today’s time as it speaks to God’s unfailing works amid dry seasons and chaos. Listen up top!

SEE ALSO:

Da Truth Explains What The Bible Says About Resolving Conflict [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Truth Explains Why Asking Questions Is A Great Way To Connect [EXCLUSIVE]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: