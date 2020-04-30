Kandi Burruss Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery Truths and Rumors [VIDEO]

Where do you stand on plastic surgery? While we’re all for people loving their bodies as they are, if many of us could afford to lift and lean out a few things, it may not be out of the question.

Someone familiar with having some work done is Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. During a chat with husband Todd Tucker in his “Cooking With Todd” video series recently (who knew he had a cooking “show”?), the couple talked about both women and men going under the knife and where they stand on it. Kandi shared that she started getting some work done after joining RHOA, saying she’s had lipo and a boob job, but that’s it.

She started getting work done in Season 3, opting for lipo to flatten out a pooch around her navel area. However, her doctor also pulled out fat around her back to give her the voluptuous figure we see now.

“He curved my side, where your love handles are. I was kind of already in shape when I did it,” she said. “I still looked the same, but he tightened the waistline area. You know how you work out as much as you can but it’s still that little bit in the love handle section that you just can’t get rid of? It was one of those type of things. He also took some fat from my lower back area. So he curved my back a little bit more. He gave me a little bit more curve. It does give you more of a ‘pow’ look.”

She made it clear that lipo has helped her achieve her curves, refuting rumors that she got her backside altered, having fat transferred there.

“Some people think, ‘Oh she must have done something to her butt.’ I never did anything to my butt,” she said. “When you curve your back just a little bit more, it gives you a more pronounced ‘ooooh okay.’”

As for her boob job, she got that done after having son Ace, but it didn’t go as planned.

“I had boobs but they were sad,” she said. “They were saggin.’ They were still saggin’ even after. I put a little fat in my boobs, but that’s it. I never transferred anywhere else for those of you who’ve been trying to figure it out and make assumptions.”

It was all good and well until the 43-year-old started to gain weight, about 10 to 15 pounds in a span of a year or two. The lipo she had done on her midsection made the weight gain more pronounced, and she said it made her body look big.

“All of a sudden, huge boobs, huge thighs, huge a–!” she said. “Everything was looking extra big and I think it was because when you do take fat out of your waist area, you can get bigger there, but not like you used to. It goes to other places. I started noticing a little double chin.”

“If you’re ever going to try lipo, don’t get comfortable,” she added. “You need to work out even harder than you did before so that you can maintain the lipo.”

Nevertheless, she is still open to getting more work done in the future, but next time, to reduce some things.

“I want to get a breast reduction. They’re double Ds, and I need to get down to a C at best. I’ll go for a B, really,” she said. “I’m only 5’2″ and a half and I’ve always had thicker legs and butt area. So to me, if you have [butt] and thighs, you do not need no big ol’ titties if you’re short. It makes you look fatter than what you are. You start feeling like everything you wear needs to be super tight or else you feel like you look fat.”

Kandi has never been shy when it comes to being honest about work she’s had done. She recently took her fans in with her to get Botox for the first time. With that being said, if she likes it, we love it.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

