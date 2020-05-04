Nene Leakes Says She’s In Therapy After Being Traumatized On RHOA Reunion

After a rocky season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes has sought help from a psychotherapist. During a conversation with Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams, Leakes said she realized that after this season of the show she needed to seek mental health services.

“I’m seeing a therapist,” she said on Instagram Live. “I’ve had a phone call with the therapist. We haven’t seen each other in person because we can’t, because of quarantine. But, I felt very traumatized. I think, a lot of times, people see the tough exterior and they don’t really know that you hurt inside sometimes like everybody else.”

When she went live on IG earlier this week, Leakes said that she felt attacked during the taping of the RHOA reunion, which affected her mentally.

“The trauma that I experienced in the last few days, I felt, like, it was really time for me to see somebody.”

Leakes said during the first two hours of taping, she was hit with a lot of questions and her co-stars like Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore kept jumping in, making her feel “targeted.” So she ended up leaving the virtual reunion.

“I closed my computer. I went to go use the bathroom, and I thought, ‘I need a break, so I’m just gon’ take a break.’ Whenever I felt like I wanted to take a break, I was gon’ take a break- because I’m just the person you’re gonna ask questions to, I’mma need a break a little bit more than everybody else, I guess.”

Leakes said she also didn’t appreciate her friendship with talk show host Wendy Williams being questioned by her castmates and being called a “strategic” friendship.

“I was asked questions about me and Wendy Williams’ relationship. I really felt like that had nothing to do with the show at all.”

Leakes has been through a lot of emotional turmoil the past few seasons. Besides having uglier fights with her castmates, she also took care of her husband Gregg as he battled cancer. We’re glad she decided to go speak to someone.

