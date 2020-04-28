Get Up!

The rules of social distancing apply to not only staying home from work, but also seeing your favorite hairstylists.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Though we see getting your hair done as an essential, the quarantine has forced everyone to do their own hair and improvise on their styles.

Check out these celebrities who are embracing their natural hair while being stuck at home.

#QuarantineCurls: Look Who’s Rocking Their Natural Hair At Home [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com