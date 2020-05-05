Ericaism: God Is A Keeper [VIDEO]

It’s easy to do and say what you’re used to doing, but when the Holy Spirit and the presence of God reminds you that God’s kept you and reminds you that God’s got you in the center of His will and in the palm of His hand, it’s a beautiful thing. Thank God for where you are now and what’s to come.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Watch Erica Campbell’s Ericaism that speaks to it today.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: