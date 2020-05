With Mother’s Day approaching, GRIFF dedicated today’s prayer to mothers around the world.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Department of Labor [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Parents Who Don’t Put Masks On Their Kids [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: