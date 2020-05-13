Faith Walking: God Gives Us Power [VIDEO]

Pulling from 2 Timothy 1:7 that reads “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline,” Erica Campbell discusses knowing your power and authority granted by God. Listen to today’s Faith Walk up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED:

Faith Walking: How To Embrace Change [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Be Kind To People [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: