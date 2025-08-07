Fred Hammond Talks New Music, Recovery, and Power of Choir Sound

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On a recent episode of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, gospel icon Fred Hammond stopped by to share his latest work and a few personal reflections. Erica welcomed him back warmly, calling him a friend of the show and introducing his collaboration with DuJuan Hill’s choir. The powerful new track, Love Never Fails, instantly gave Erica “Radicals for Christ” vibes, and Fred didn’t shy away from embracing that energy.

Fred explained that he got involved with the project after DuJuan’s manager reached out months ago about a collaboration. “I looked at Instagram,” he said. “I see you doing something good.” But scheduling conflicts kept them apart for a while, especially as Fred was still recovering from a major fall that had him bedridden for forty days. “Jesus fasted forty days,” he joked, tying in the spiritual weight of the experience.

Eventually, they connected in March and Fred brought his unique vision to the choir sound. “I said I wanna blend Hezekiah Walker, Love Fellowship, and Radical for Christ,” he shared. That combination, according to him, speaks to the energy and passion that choirs still carry. “People wanna sing,” he said. “The choir room is like choir karaoke…150 altos, 150 sopranos, 150 tenors,” he added with a smile, remembering how easily they sang a Richard Smallwood classic with just one rehearsal.

Co-hosts Erica and her team praised Fred’s constant creative output—from his Since Sincere project to his book and the Detroit Legends tour. Fred revealed he’s finishing up Hoodbook, which he shot in his own warehouse. He’s currently negotiating streaming deals, with plans to share it widely across the country.

Erica took a moment to mention she and her husband Warren had recently been revisiting Fred’s early solo work, including the I Am Persuaded album. When asked about his favorite song, Fred opened up about Clean Heart, which he wrote during a painful time in his personal life. “My family was falling apart,” he admitted. “I asked the Lord, how should I posture myself?” Writing the song brought him to tears while his family was in the next room, unaware of the emotions pouring into his music.

Overwhelmed by the vulnerability, Erica honored Fred for how his sensitivity to God has touched so many through his music. She thanked him for his life, sacrifice, and obedience. Fred returned the love with appreciation, recalling how he reacted when he first heard Mary Mary: “Who are these y’all? They sound pretty good on the pizza pizza.”

As the conversation ended, Erica reminded listeners to go download everything Fred Hammond has released and get a fresh dose of encouragement. The new single Love Never Fails by The Choir Room is out now and continues Fred’s legacy of blending spiritual power with musical excellence.

